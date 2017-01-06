Weather delays recycling collection on several Grand Haven streets

2:48 p.m. — This week’s wintry weather means residents who live on one of seven streets in the city’s dune/lakeshore area need to keep their recycling containers out for one more night.

City Manager Pat McGinnis said recycling collection wasn’t able to take place today due to treacherous conditions on the streets.

“Customers on Doris Avenue, Jane Court, Dale Court, Crescent, Far Hills Court, Emmet Street and Prospect Street, the recycling truck couldn’t get into their neighborhoods today,” McGinnis said. “It’s just too risky to bring too big of a truck up there.”

According to McGinnis, the recycling truck will return for another attempt at collection on Saturday morning.

McGinnis noted that despite the recycling truck not making it up the hills, citizens shouldn’t worry about any public safety concerns.

“We’d bring a fire truck up there in an emergency because it is worth the risk,” he said.