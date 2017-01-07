In search of a snowy sidewalk solution

This comes in response to an inquiry last month from Councilman Dennis Scott about the amount of snow that city sidewalk plows are leaving behind.

“To me, it wasn’t even walkable when it was done last time,” Scott said of recent sidewalk conditions.

DPW officials say that while there haven’t been significant changes in the recent past, one aspect that has changed is the fleet of snow removal tractors. The city’s new tractors may have some minor difference in abilities that were unforeseen when they were purchased, officials say.

Public works staff is looking into changes in operations and equipment that could potentially clear the sidewalks better. Some changes that have been researched include adding weight to the front of the plows, changing the plow blade’s cutting edge material and adjusting the allowable down pressure applied.

DPW officials say the changes will be implemented on a trial-and-error basis to determine what’s most effective to produce the level of snow removal that is accomplishable or expected. City Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said this includes looking at aspects like how much does the city expect to leave behind and what is an acceptable level for that kind of equipment.

“We’ll never get the sidewalks clear down to concrete — there’s going to be a little bit of leftover,” Gajdos said. “But at least it’s not going to be a significant amount we’ll have to trudge through. That’s what our goal is.”

Grand Haven’s sidewalk clearing rules

While Grand Haven has several machines that go around and clear sidewalks, city rules state that residents and property owners are still responsible for clearing the sidewalks that abut their property.

According to city rules, any accumulation of 3 or more inches of snow on a sidewalk is considered to impede public travel. It must be removed within 12 hours of the stop of snowfall, or 18 hours if snow stops between 6 p.m. and sunrise.

Should a resident or property owner fail to comply with the rules, the city has the authority to perform the snow removal and assess a cost to the property owner for the work.