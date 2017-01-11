Red Cross moves Ottawa County offices to Zeeland

The new location is at City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine St., Suite SW-2 in Zeeland.

"We don't have to own space to meet (our clients') needs," said Mike Mitchell, executive director of Red Cross of West Michigan.

The national organization has outlined a plan to reduce the cost of operating, and the location change is part of that, according to an August article published in The Holland Sentinel.

"This was a cost-cutting step in order to put more donated dollars in the hands of our clients," Mitchell said.

Nationally, 91 percent of donated funds go toward programs and services.

Eliminating building and grounds maintenance from the local Red Cross' duties will save time and money, allowing more focus and funds for victims of disasters and disaster mitigation, Mitchell said. However, an office is still needed for recruitment, training and mentoring of staff and volunteers.

"Being good stewards of the donated dollar — this is why we moved," Mitchell said.

And being on the City on a Hill campus offers a bonus: "City on a Hill is a perfect place," Mitchell said. "We are under the same roof with other nonprofits we can collaborate with."

Everything was moved officially as of the end of last week. The former building at 270 James St. in Holland Township was listed for sale and is in the closing process.