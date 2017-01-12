Conceptual design unveiled for former Township Hall site

Highlighting the design is a covered open-air farmers market, a small splash pad, band shell and a park named for Winsor McCay, a famous animation artist who was born in Spring Lake and went on to inspire Walt Disney and other animators.

About 20 people attended the session at Barber School.

Village Manager Chris Burns said the project, as drawn, includes bathrooms and would cost about $1.5 million. She noted it is unlikely that all elements in the current design would be incorporated in a final plan for the northeast corner of Exchange and Buchanan streets.

“I think we still have some refining to do,” Burns said. “But it's really interesting to hear everyone's ideas. I think we'll have at least one more, if not two more, community engagement sessions. We want to make sure we have a very solid final plan in order to apply for a Michigan DNR Trust Fund grant this time next year.”

Burns said the initial concept seems to be resonating with residents, who like the idea of a permanent home for the Spring Lake Farmers Market, which most recently has taken place in the Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, and on Church Street in prior years.

The splash pad also appears to be a popular addition. Burns noted that splash pads in Grand Haven and Georgetown Township are busy all summer and would be a great family attraction in Spring Lake.

“Overall, the goal is to provide a family-friendly atmosphere and reason for people to come to downtown Spring Lake,” Burns said.

Construction on the new “town square” wouldn’t begin until at least a year and a half from now, according to Burns, and it may be built in phases.

“We have to take into consideration cost,” she said. “I think it would be a big challenge to do in one phase.”

Village Councilman Mark Miller said he would like to see a larger Winsor McCay Park on the site. Current plans call for a large green dinosaur, educational plaques and a statue of the famous cartoonist. He said the Winsor McCay committee plans to crowd-source funding for the tribute park.

Miller said he would also like to see a pedestrian connection to the adjacent Spring Lake District Library.

“There are all kinds of things we are envisioning,” he said. “A lot of us would like this to be an enclosed facility (farmers market portion) so it's something that can be used year-round. This is just to start the idea process. It's a long road.”

Spring Lake Township resident Mary Thornson said she's impressed with the design, so far.

“I like anything that's going to create more community and improve our sweet, little village,” she said.

Thornson said even though she doesn't have young children, she loves the idea of a splash pad and Winsor McCay Park.

“I will use the farmers market,” she said. “And it's nice to have additional space for bands and events. It's great for a community.”

The conceptual designs will be on display at the Village Hall, 102 W. Savidge St., for anyone who was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, according to Burns.