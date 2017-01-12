GHT reports record construction in 2016

“We are surprised — that is more than I expected,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said. “... I was expecting $60 million in new construction.”

While the Health Pointe project is currently one of the most visible developments in the township, officials say it only contributes part of the total money spent on new construction. Cargo noted that the Health Pointe development contributed about $12 million to the 2016 construction costs.

“Even if you took Health Pointe out, just residential development was $6 million to $7 million above (2015),” he said.

Of the nearly $72 million in construction investment in 2016, about $1.4 million was industrial, $19.8 million was commercial, and $50.6 million was residential — with 97 single-family homes, 156 apartments and 41 mobile homes.

A net of 288 residential units were added to the township last year — 294 were new while six were demolished.

This continues an upward trend that has occurred since the 1990s, Cargo noted.

“One of the things people don’t realize is, since 1990, we’ve constructed 3,765 residential units,” Cargo said. “That’s a huge increase.”

About 69 percent (2,599 units) were single-family homes, while 14 percent (542 units) were mobile homes placed in River Haven Village. The remaining 17 percent (624 units) were multi-family units.

This residential boom has resulted in a population growth, too. According to Cargo, the township’s current population is estimated at 16,665. That’s up from 15,178 in the 2010 Census and 13,278 in 2000.