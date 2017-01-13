Butterflies will bloom again in Spring Lake

For the second straight year, residents Darcy Dye and Sylvia Ruscett are heading up the “adopt-a-garden” program. They have more than 40 volunteers who will plant native Michigan wildflowers in pocket and curbside gardens in the village.

“This is the time of year we need to dream about gardens,” Dye said.

Many of the plant selections naturally attract butterflies.

“There are 81 spots in the village that ultimately could have plants put in them,” Dye said. “We're well-staffed in 2017.”

Plans for this year include adding five new gardens — curbside in front of Seven Steps Up, curbside at Jackson and Exchange streets, a pocket garden next to the post office, a garden on the west side of the “Where Nature Smiles for Seven Miles” sign on M-104 near the new fire station, and around the clock tower on Savidge Street.

Plans also include augmenting existing gardens, according to Dye.

The $1,300 cost of Michigan native wildflower plugs will be covered by donations.

The village public works staff will help volunteers clear out weeds.

Dye said the clock tower garden has been a long process because they need to kill off an invasive plant before adding wildflowers. She said volunteers also hope to spruce up the entrance to Mill Point Park.

Village President Joyce Hatton and other council members thanked Dye for her efforts at a recent Village Council meeting.

“I can't imagine anyone not being so thrilled and so happy to accept all of the volunteer work you and your group is doing,” Hatton said.

Dye has deep roots in native plantings. For many years, she has helped the Dominican Sisters in Grand Rapids manage a prairie habitat. She's also been part of many planting projects in Kent County parks.

Dye said the focus is on plants that provide natural habitats for pollinators.

“In West Michigan, where agriculture is a major industry, creating those little island gardens that have shelter, nesting spaces and food for pollinators is a good thing,” she said. “We're specifically planting plants that will be a habitat for the Monarch butterfly, which is endangered at this point.”

Dye said the federal transportation and environment protection agencies are involved in a joint project to plant milkweed in highway rights of way from Texas to Minnesota, which is the migration path for Monarch butterflies.

“We're getting in on some of that groundbreaking environmental work,” she said.

Village Manager Chris Burns said the adopt-a-garden program is a great idea.

“I love the idea of residents taking ownership of some of the public garden areas within the village,” she said. “We have a lot of very talented green thumbs and it will be nice to get them engaged.”