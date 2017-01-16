Spring Lake library welcomes Fruitport patrons

In the meantime, residents of Fruitport can get access to full library services at Spring Lake District Library at no cost.

The Fruitport Library is on a three-month contract with the Spring Lake library.

“We are partnering with them for the time being until we are up and running,” said Donna Pope, a member of the Fruitport Library Committee. “They don’t have to pay for the card. They can get it and take anything out.”

Spring Lake District Library Director Claire Sheridan said they are already seeing Fruitport residents applying for the temporary cards.

“They have been telling our people that they are very happy to get a card so that they can use the library again,” she said.

Fruitport residents voted to leave the Muskegon system in the elections this past November.

The Fruitport Library won’t have full library services from January through March. The library committee plans to have a soft launch on April 1, with a grand opening on May 1.

Over the next few months, the Fruitport Library will transition out of MADL and make some changes to the facility. The new library director is Bethany Nettleton, and she is currently working to develop the library collection and interior.

Pope encourages people to stop by the library to see the changes.

“They can meet Bethany,” she said. “They can come see the library, and get books if they want.”

Although Fruitport Library still allows visitors to borrow books, this service is only available if Nettleton is there. Pope said Nettleton plans to be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, but there are periods during that time where it will be closed.

Cards to Fruitport’s library aren’t being issued yet, but Nettleton will keep a record of the lending during this interim period.

Once the library is fully open, it will offer services and programs again for local residents. The Fruitport Library Committee hopes the library will also become a member of the Lakeland Library Cooperative and the Interloan Library Service.

In order to get a Spring Lake library card, patrons must bring their driver’s license to apply. The card can be used for the next three months.

Spring Lake District Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 2-5 p.m.