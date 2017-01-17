Nominate your favorites for Tribune's People's Choice awards

The People’s Choice program is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 competition, with final voting to take place in February.

There are dozens of categories, allowing you to nominate your favorite pizza parlor, golf course, builder, lawn care provider, antique shop, local market, health care provider and more.

Click here to reach the People’s Choice page.

You can vote for someone already listed or write in your favorite. Please be sure to spell the name of your write-in correctly and use the proper business name for the most accurate results.

The nomination period runs through Jan. 31. Once that is completed, the top five nominees in each category will be presented, with voting taking place in February.

No write-in candidates will be considered during the final voting period.

The final results will be announced in our annual People’s Choice Magazine, which comes out in March.

To qualify, a business must be considered local — within 50 miles of the Tribune’s office in downtown Grand Haven.

You must create a user account to be able to vote.