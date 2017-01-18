City to exercise some water valves this week

The locations include: 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block of Oak Lane, 100 and 1200 blocks of Orchard Avenue, 1316 South Beacon Apartments, and the 1600 and 1700 blocks of South Hopkins Street.

During this time, those living in the above areas may lose water pressure. They’re urged to either store water or put off water use during that time.

When the water is turned back on, it may have a slight discoloration and some air may be in the lines. You can clear the water by running it full force in a tub or utility sink for a short time.

If you continue to have issues, contact the city’s public works office at 616-847-3493.