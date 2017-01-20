Locals to join Women's March on Washington

Lori Poel of Spring Lake found a seat on a bus out of Benton Harbor.

“We leave Friday evening, get there Saturday morning, do the march and rallies, and come back Saturday night,” she said. “We got last-minute cancellations. That’s why we are going to Benton Harbor. The buses out of Muskegon and Grand Rapids are full.”

Poel added, “I’ve never done anything like this before.”

Poel said she chose to take part “because I’m scared to death” about the future of women’s rights, gay rights and health care — primarily the thought of losing health care because of a pre-existing condition.

Spring Lake resident Vicki Bailey, 70, and her daughters, Traci Bailey of Spring Lake and Leisha Reeves of Grand Haven, will have a slightly more comfortable ride. They hopped on a bus this morning at Muskegon Community College. The bus will stop for the night in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and then continue on to D.C. the next day.

Bailey said she is relieved they will be somewhat rested up when they arrive in the nation’s capital. The ride home will be straight through.

“We’re excited to go,” said Bailey, whose only previous protest experience is the peace march in Grand Rapids shortly after the presidential election in November. “We’re hopeful that everything stays peaceful this weekend.”

Bailey said she and her daughters are participating because of women’s rights, not because of the Trump presidency.

“We just don’t want to go backwards,” she said. “We want to go forward.”

Bailey said she felt unsettled during and after the election.

“I felt the election didn’t go the way I would have wanted it to,” she said.

So, the Women’s March on Washington is a chance for her to be part of something.

“We’ve recently joined a group called Spring Lake Progressives,” Bailey said. “We just want to have a voice.”

Grand Haven resident Nichol Stack and her sister-in-law, Anna Mulder, have seats on a 6:30 p.m. bus out of Grand Rapids. It’s also straight out and straight back for the two women who are going to D.C. to “be present in the moment.”

“We decided to go around Thanksgiving,” Stack said. “I was excited by the notion of being in Washington, D.C., on Inaugural Weekend.”

Stack said the bus will drop them off Saturday morning with about a 20-minute walk to their destination. They get picked up at 7 that evening.

“We’ll be on our feet all day,” plus the 2-mile march, Stack said. “Finding a place to sit down might be a challenge.”

Stack said she picked up a couple of sashes to decorate, but she doesn’t have anything specific to protest.

“We’re just going to dress nice and put on a nice face,” she said.

Stack said she hopes to provide a voice to some women who have not been heard.

Sister marches

Many states and communities are having “sister marches” for people who are unable to go to Washington this weekend.

An event on the state Capitol steps in Lansing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday is a symbolic march with people coming from all parts of Michigan, according to organizers. Logistics were too expensive to hold an actual march in Lansing, organizers said. Instead, there will be speeches and musical performances.

In Grand Rapids, events will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St., N.E. It will include live streaming of the Washington march, video conversations with local people at that march, speeches and entertainment. Participants will also be able to connect with local organizations.

Marches are also being held at 2 p.m. in Ann Arbor, noon in Ypsilanti and Traverse City, and 10 a.m. in Detroit and Marquette.

A statement on the official Women’s March on Washington Facebook page says: “We stand in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

The statement notes that women are concerned about the rhetoric of the past election cycle, “which has insulted, demonized and threatened many of us.”

“We stand together,” it ends.