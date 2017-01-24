City conducts study of downtown parking

"One of the (community’s) goals is to get infill development on some of our underutilized properties,” Grand Haven Main Street Director Diane Sheridan said. “To facilitate infill development, we felt we needed an updated parking study.”

The study was conducted by Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Wade Trim. It showed that the entire downtown area — which is the Columbus/Franklin/Washington avenues area from U.S. 31 to Harbor Drive — has a surplus of parking.

The study noted, however, that specific areas in the district — such as Centertown, the waterfront and areas near the waterfront in the downtown area — have a shortage of parking. The parking surplus is located in the hilltop area, which is located between Centertown and downtown.

“There’s available parking 3-4 blocks away from where people want to be,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said. “People will walk if they have to. If they’re wanting to get to a destination, they’ll walk a couple of blocks.”

The study provided ways that the city could better manage and promote its parking areas.

“Their recommendation was we could do a much better job of optimizing the parking we already have,” McGinnis said. “If we can somehow spread that demand out a little better, we can probably make good use of the parking we already have.”

Several short-term solutions were identified that the city could implement over the next 1-3 years. These short-term solutions include public awareness campaigns, shared parking agreements with private properties, improvements to way-finding signs and maps, shuttle services, new parking lot striping, three-hour time limits in some parking lots, and better enforcement of parking regulations.

Mayor Geri McCaleb said there are good recommendations coming out of the study, and education about parking and where to park is an important component.

“There are a lot of ways we can work with this study before it is going to cost us a ton of money,” she said. “We need to be wise and we need to educate people and get people on board that the changes being proposed are going to be good for everybody.”

In addition to short-term parking fixes, the study includes a list of long-term solutions that could be implemented, at three-years out or more. Options include lighting and safety enhancements, promotion of alternatives to vehicular traffic, consolidation of off-street parking areas, new off-street parking areas, and metered parking.