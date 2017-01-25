Kuiper appointed Ottawa County commissioner

Kuiper will serve District 6, representing Georgetown Charter Township Precincts 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

She fills the vacancy left by the death of Dennis Van Dam from cancer late last year. He was 64.

"Dennis left some large shoes to fill and I'm very honored to be appointed to this seat," Kuiper said. "I am truly looking forward to serving the community and offering a fresh perspective on the board."

Kuiper earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. An experienced public servant, she worked for Georgetown Township from 2010-13 and served as a Caledonia Township trustee from 2012-16.

Last year, Kuiper relocated to Hudsonville. She is currently employed as a project manager at Nederveld Inc.

There were 12 applications received to fill the position of District 6 commissioner. Four candidates were interviewed for the position.

The commissioners voted to appoint Kuiper in a split vote. Kuiper received six votes, and Cynthia Davis and Greg Hondred each received two votes.

Immediately following the meeting, Kuiper was sworn in by Ottawa County Clerk-Register of Deeds Justin Roebuck.