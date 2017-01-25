Hansen and his wife, Jackie — owners of the Lakeshore Inn Bed & Breakfast in West Olive, which has a presidential theme throughout — attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., this past Friday.

“It was a whirlwind and we didn’t sleep a lot,” Dan Hansen said. “But we had a lot of fun.”

The couple, who arrived in Washington on the day before the inauguration, were able to watch the event from inside the ticketed viewing area in front of the U.S. Capitol. Hansen said their seats were in the “blue” area located to the left of the podium.

The Hansens arrived to the viewing area in front of the Capitol early on Friday, and well before the inauguration started.

“They opened the security up at 6 a.m. and we got through a little before 7,” Hansen said. “There were already tons of people all over.”

Hansen compared the enthusiasm from the crowd to that of George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001. He noted, however, that he thought there were a lot more people at this year’s event than Bush’s inauguration 16 years ago.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” Hansen said. “What a country we live in that we can do this.”

Hansen said they were able to meet a lot of nice people ahead of the inauguration ceremony, and he noted that everyone in town was friendly and in good spirits, from police officers and hotel clerks to other visitors — some who were there just to soak in the Inauguration Day atmosphere.

The Hansens’ experience wasn’t limited to watching Trump take his oath of office, as the couple also participated in some visits around the nation’s capital. On Thursday, they walked down Pennsylvania Avenue before it was completely blocked by police for the inauguration parade the next day.

“We were literally in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said. “It was weird (thinking) 24 hours from now, there is going to be a parade here.”

That afternoon, the couple met U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, at his office at the Rayburn Building.

In the evening, the Hansens attended the Michigan Inaugural Gala, which honored Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. The gala took place at the Smithsonian American History Museum. Hansen said he and Jackie were able to talk with DeVos and pose for pictures.

Also at the reception, the couple spotted new Republican National Committee leader Ronna Romney McDaniel, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, and several other state leaders and representatives.

“On Saturday, we got up early and headed down to Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Hansen said. “We had a private tasting set up there.”

Trump Winery is owned by Eric Trump, the son of the president.

Hansen noted that the winery visit combined two of his interests — wine and presidential history. In addition to collecting presidential memorabilia, Hansen is also a wine judge.

Throughout the multi-day experience, Hansen said he and Jackie never felt unsafe or threatened.

“We were walking to the Michigan Inaugural Ball on Friday night and there were no problems,” he said.

And a trip to the nation’s capital, Hansen said, is something he highly recommends — especially given his many visits.

“It’s quite an amazing time,” he said. “There’s just so much history.”