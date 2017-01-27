City still working on new deer management plan

Vester Davis, assistant to the city manager, said the city is following the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ urban whitetail deer management policies and procedures as it works on the plan.

“We obtained that document on Jan. 10,” Davis said. “We’re reviewing the policies and procedures, and making sure things are in line with what they’d like to see. That’s what we’ve been working on with the public safety department. There’s a lot of coordination of getting documentation and obtaining feedback.”

In November 2016, City Council authorized that deer management efforts take place. As the reasons for a cull, the council resolution cited an increase in the numbers of car/deer crashes, an increase in the number of public complaints about deer nuisance and damage, the current deer population (30 per square mile) exceeds the level established by the city’s 2008 Urban Deer Management Plan, eight reported human Lyme disease cases in Ottawa County exceeds the threshold of six cases in a prior year, and overgrazing on dunes has degraded the environment and spread invasive species.

City officials note that they’ve continued to field calls about deer in the city since the council’s decision two months ago.

“Since the City Council meeting in November, we’ve gotten about 17-20 (calls about) conflicts with deer,” Davis said.

In order for the city to conduct a deer cull or perform any other deer management efforts, Grand Haven officials need to apply and receive permission from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“We haven’t received any requests yet from the city,” DNR wildlife biologist Nik Kalejs said. “They’re in the information-gathering phase.”

According to Kalejs, information that the city would use to make a case to the DNR ranges from documentation about landowner and property damages, car/deer crash data, deer population estimates, tracking efforts, and the methodology to be used to manage the local deer herd.

“The process is a little more complicated than it was years ago,” Kalejs said.