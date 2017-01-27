Volunteers spend night helping Ottawa County homeless

"It went very well," said Lyn Raymond, director of the LHA. "We had about 15 volunteers that went out across the county to see if we could find anyone living unsheltered."

These 15 volunteers included those from local social services organizations and Hope College students.

"Our intention is to help (the homeless) have access to resources in the county," Raymond said. "If anyone came across someone, we would provide them with contact information for local agencies."

The LHA is part of the Greater Ottawa County United Way, and the Point-in-Time Count, as it is referred to, allows the program to secure funding from the Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

"It helps us to track progress on our desire to end homelessness in the county," Raymond said. "At this point, we've been seeing a decreasing trend, with people experiencing homelessness going down."

She added that the Point-in-Time Count, done every January, is not the only measure used to track numbers throughout the year.

While the group of volunteers didn't find anyone outside of a shelter in the three communities on Wednesday, they did talk to employees at many 24-hour establishments, such as restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.

"At almost every stop, (employees) could give us stories about people who had been visiting those establishments or spending time there at night," Raymond said. "Clearly there's some movement around the county using these as shelters."

Currently, there are three organizations that provide emergency shelters in four locations. In Holland, there is one location for 18-and-older men, one for single women and one for women with children. There is also a shelter, Women in Transition, for victims of domestic violence.

In Grand Haven, there is a shelter run by The Salvation Army.

"They are usually pretty busy," Raymond said. "They make room for people. If somebody needs shelter, they'll make space for them."

One of the biggest issues, according to Raymond, is the lack of affordable housing in the area. While many people who were homeless are finding jobs in a vibrant economy, they still can't afford a roof over their heads.

Ottawa Housing Next is a group trying to change that.

"(It) has brought together business, nonprofit, government and education to have a conversation about how we can meet (the affordable housing) need," Raymond said. "It's a community response that is necessary. It's not the fault of any one sector, but we're all responsible."

Raymond expects the findings gathered from the count to be available at the beginning of March.