Former Mars Hill teaching pastor to speak at C3 gathering

Dobson is the author of the “First Century Study Bible” and a forthcoming book, “Bitten by a Camel.” He served as the teaching pastor for Mars Hill Bible Church in Grand Rapids, where he announced his departure from in November 2015, and also taught high school religion. He has been featured on programs for the History Channel and the Discovery Channel. He leads contemporary pilgrimages to Israel as well as wilderness programs rooted in “re-wilding the human experience.”

This Sunday Gathering will also feature guest musician Danika Holmes, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who has been featured on Sirius XM’s Coffee House. She will be joined by guitarist Jeb Hart as they make a stop in Grand Haven on their national tour.

This gathering will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. At 9 a.m., an Inquiry Session will take place for those who wish to dialogue with Dobson in a small group setting before the main gathering.

All sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, call 616-842-1985.