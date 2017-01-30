Appold named director of Grand Haven Schools Foundation

Appold succeeds Anne McLaughlin, who retired from the foundation in December 2016.

Appold will lead the organization in its mission to support access to quality preschool education.

“We’re delighted that Katie has agreed to join our organization,” foundation President Jay Greer said. “Her extensive experience, demonstrated leadership and passion for education will help the foundation further its mission.”

Appold has many years of nonprofit volunteer experience, including her work as executive director of Love in Action, formerly called Tri-Cities Love INC, where she helped the organization expand services in the areas of food distribution, housing and health care, and substantially increase annual revenues through donations and grant awards. Prior to that, she was senior marketing manager of Discovery House Publishers, the publishing arm of Our Daily Bread Ministries.

Appold will work for GHSF on a part-time basis along with her work as a local real estate agent.

“I am overjoyed to be assuming this role with the foundation,” Appold said. “I believe in this work and want to build from the legacy of the previous leadership. I have had the joy of serving this community in many ways, but this one is near and dear as I feel so much of our combined potential begins with the early education of our youth.”

Appold will manage an organization that has experienced significant growth in the past 10 years. The Grand Haven Schools Foundation granted 70 preschool scholarships in the 2015-16 school year, up from 13 preschool scholarships in the 2005-06 school year.

In 2008, the foundation launched the Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame, a biennial program that inducts outstanding GHHS alumni and individuals who have served the district. It is a way to honor the past and inspire the future, and to raise awareness about the foundation’s mission.

Appold and her husband, Chad, reside in Spring Lake with their two children.