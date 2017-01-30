Property values rebound

“Given current growth trends, staff expect that the State Equalized Value of the township will exceed $1 billion within the next year or two,” noted Township Manager Bill Cargo.

Real estate values dropped in 2010, but have since been on the rise.

“For 2016, it appears that the SEV will rise an additional $85 million from 2016 numbers, and the taxable value will increase by about $45 million,” Cargo said.

Officials say these are preliminary figures, and the final numbers may change before the end of the March Board of Review.

According to township officials, the total property value in the township is dominated by residential land, with commercial and industrial following. The smallest value, officials say, is the contribution by agricultural land.

“Grand Haven Charter Township is mainly a ‘bedroom community,’ with most of the tax base found in the residential classes,” Cargo said.

About 59 percent of the township’s land use is zoned residential, but almost 90 percent of the land value is found in residential uses.

“Conversely, about 17 percent of the land use is agricultural, but only 1.7 percent of the land value is found in the agricultural use,” Cargo said.

Two of the other major land use categories — commercial at 4 percent and industrial at 2.5 percent — contribute 6.5 percent and 2.2 percent to the tax base, respectively.

Township officials note that the land use numbers don’t equate to 100 percent, as about 17.5 percent of the land area is either public, such as parks and schools, or it is road rights of way.

This news about a rebound in township property values comes on the heels of news about record township growth.

Township officials noted that a record amount was spent on new construction in 2016 — $71.8 million. This is an increase of 62 percent over the previous high of $44.2 million in 2002, officials say.

Of the nearly $72 million in construction investment last year, about $1.4 million was industrial, $19.8 million was commercial, and $50.6 million was residential — with 97 single-family homes, 156 apartments and 41 mobile homes.