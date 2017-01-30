logo

Tribune captures 13 MPA awards

Tribune Staff • Today at 9:41 PM

The Grand Haven Tribune recently took 13 awards in the 2016 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The Tribune was also named one of three finalists for the Newspaper of the Year in the Daily Class C division (newspapers with circulation between 5,001 and 11,000) of the contest.

The Tribune’s editorial awards were:

• Business/Agricultuaral News – Marie Havenga, “End of an era,” first place; Marie Havenga, “A tale of two road ends,” second place

• Feature Photo – Becky Vargo, “Winterfest sled race,” first place

• Feature Story – Marie Havenga, “An all-out war on cancer,” third place

• News Photo – Becky Vargo, “Water rescue,” third place

• Special Section – Coast Guard Festival Discover, third place

• Best Editoral – Mark Brooky, “Lottery’s not fun when you lose,” third place

• Best Newspaper Design, second place

• Best Page or Pages Design, second place

• Sport News Story – Becky Vargo, “Surfer hero,” honorable mention

The Tribune also took home several awards in the MPA’s advertising contest. They are:

• Entertaining Services – Soul’d Out Quartet, third place

• Home Services – Ryan Miller, Tru Value Home Pro, honorable mention

• Restaurants – Jordan Haenlein, Stan’s, coldest beer, third place

