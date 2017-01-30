Tribune captures 13 MPA awards

The Tribune was also named one of three finalists for the Newspaper of the Year in the Daily Class C division (newspapers with circulation between 5,001 and 11,000) of the contest.

The Tribune’s editorial awards were:

• Business/Agricultuaral News – Marie Havenga, “End of an era,” first place; Marie Havenga, “A tale of two road ends,” second place

• Feature Photo – Becky Vargo, “Winterfest sled race,” first place

• Feature Story – Marie Havenga, “An all-out war on cancer,” third place

• News Photo – Becky Vargo, “Water rescue,” third place

• Special Section – Coast Guard Festival Discover, third place

• Best Editoral – Mark Brooky, “Lottery’s not fun when you lose,” third place

• Best Newspaper Design, second place

• Best Page or Pages Design, second place

• Sport News Story – Becky Vargo, “Surfer hero,” honorable mention

The Tribune also took home several awards in the MPA’s advertising contest. They are:

• Entertaining Services – Soul’d Out Quartet, third place

• Home Services – Ryan Miller, Tru Value Home Pro, honorable mention

• Restaurants – Jordan Haenlein, Stan’s, coldest beer, third place