Here comes the sun?

So long, in fact, that we're closing in on a record.

Back in 1998, West Michigan experienced 12 days in a row without sun.

Tuesday was day 10 for the latest streak.

But there's a ray of light in this gloomy trend. Wayne Hoepner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, said we could see some sunshine this (Wednesday) afternoon.

“We're expecting lake-effect snow (Wednesday) with mostly cloudy skies,” he said. “We might end this streak. Sometimes you get bigger breaks (in the clouds) near the lake. You're more likely to see the sun poke through (than in Grand Rapids). We get more clouds inland.”

But Hoepner was quick to add that the sunless streak could also continue.

“It could end on Wednesday, but it might not,” he said Tuesday. “There's plenty of cool air moving in, and I see clouds out to the west.”

Hoepner noted that it's unusual to have so many consecutive cloudless days.

“Usually we have breaks,” he said. “If we look back earlier in the month of January, we had a couple of strings with five or six days. To get 10 in a row is somewhat unusual.”

The streak began Jan. 22, a day that ushered in temperatures in the low 60s.

Despite that blip of warmth, Hoepner said gloomy weather can lead to gloomy attitudes.

“Usually, this kind of weather brings people down and they start looking forward to that sunshine,” he said. “It hasn't really affected me because I work rotating shifts. Half the time I'm working when it's dark, anyway.”

Amy West, president of CUP-Health EAP Counseling Services in Spring Lake, said sunshine is good for the brain. Although West said she hasn't noticed an uptick in clients during this cloudy stretch, she has noticed an effect on her existing clients.

“It does impact people,” she said. “It impacts moods. The sun does something to the soul and gives us a brighter outlook.”

In more extreme cases, seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D.) can lead to depression, lack of energy and difficulty getting motivated.

“We do see that in the wintertime here in Michigan,” West said. “They actually have special light bulbs to help this condition.”

West said if you're feeling gloomy, make sure you get plenty of exercise; stay connected with friends, loved ones and hobbies; laugh and smile; and get outside and play.

“Now that we have some snow, people can get outside to ski or build a snowman,” she said. “I exercise and try to laugh a lot, and hang out with my friends and family. But laughter is pretty much my main go-to.”