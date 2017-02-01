MCC lecture series takes on hate

“Take on Hate: Silence is Not an Option” will take place in the college’s Stevenson Center Room 1100 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The event is free and open to the public.

Tlaib is an advisor to the Take on Hate campaign, a racial justice movement to prevent the increase of hate crimes. Led by the National Network for Arab-American Communities, Take on Hate challenges our country’s growing and accepted discrimination by inspiring a positive perception of Arab and Muslim Americans, including Arab and Muslim refugees; creating systematic policy changes at the national and local levels; and building greater capacity for the community.

Currently, Tlaib is the community partnerships and development director for the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice.

For more information on the event, contact Andy Wible, philosophy instructor and coordinator of the MCC Lecture Series, at 231-777-0626.