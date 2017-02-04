Getting to Know: Nichol Stack

This week, we’re featuring Nichol Karpin Stack.

What’s your current job? My day job is an exterminator. I moonlight as trustee for Grand Haven Area Public Schools as well as trustee for the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

Readers would be surprised to learn that: I studied karate for several years — specifically speaking, Shorin-ryu Shorinkan.

If you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive, who would you pick and why? Hannah Mitchell. She was a woman of action and a prime example that you can create societal change without deep pockets.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited? Santa Rosa, Colombia.

What are your hobbies? Mainly lounging about and snuggling my pets. I also like the typical stuff like golfing, cooking and gardening.

What’s your favorite restaurant? The Hearthstone.

Favorite book? “The Giving Tree.”

What class was the most beneficial to you? Algebra II.

Have you ever met any celebrities? Only Santa Claus. The Tooth Fairy has been to my house, but I’ve always slept through her visits.

What’s your can’t-live-without piece of technology? My phone.

What’s your favorite app? I’m a bit ashamed to say, Facebook.

If you weren’t in your current position, what would you like to do? I would like to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

If you could travel back in time to any certain era or event, when/where would you pick, and why? The United States in the early 1800s. I would’ve liked to help in some way to subvert and abolish slavery.

Who was the biggest influence on your life? My mother. We moved around a lot while my father was enlisted in the Coast Guard. She was my mainstay.

What’s your favorite movie or TV show? “The Wizard of Oz.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? You can’t pour from an empty cup, so self-care is essential if you are to help others.

What do you love about West Michigan? Our fresh waters. I feel so lucky to enjoy the spoils of this life-giving resource.

Do you have any pets? Yes, two dogs: Peter and Franchesca. And one cat: General Atlas Armstrong. We are also currently fostering a puppy named Cinnamon.

What’s at the top of your bucket list? Visit France. I have had approximately 12 years of French education, yet have not had an opportunity to really experience their culture.

What’s your pet peeve? When people don’t answer the question they were asked.