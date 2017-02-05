African Children's Choir to perform locally

The choir will perform at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

They will also perform at Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 S. Eighth St. in Fruitport, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

The program will feature well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and rhythmic gospel favorites. In spite of the tragedy that has marred their young lives, sponsors say the children are radiant with hope, musically gifted and always entertaining.

Admission is free for all ages; a free-will offering to support the Music for Life Institute will follow the choir’s concerts.

The African Children’s Choir has been Music for Life’s major international program during its 30-year history. The institute has relief and development programs in seven African countries.