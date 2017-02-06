Community Wellness & Massage Expo planned for Feb. 11

A free yoga class will take place at noon.

Donations and tips are being accepted for the Greater Ottawa County United Way.

Therapists and practitioner participants include: Kimberly Andrulis from Revive Wellness, Stephanie Chan of Lotus Touch Massage, Malea Nicolet from Family Tree Massage, Amy Raley of Pulver Chiropractic, Wendy Schweifler from Salon West, Kathleen Coates of Your Quest for Health, Roxanne Geddes of Angels and Essentials, Jake Lemerand from Inspired Health Chiropractic, and esoteric healing facilitator Jen Wolffis.

Vendors at the event include the Center for Vein Restoration, Pure Haven Essentials, DoTerra, Juice Plus, Tower Garden, Ama-Deus, Pulver Chiropractic, Inspired Health Chiropractic, Revive Wellness, Norwex, Heart Guided Healing and Weiss Chiropractic Center.

Door prizes and drawings for massages and gifts will also be offered.