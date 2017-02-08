Deputy county administrator to lead state association

Van Beek was selected as the 2017 president of the Michigan Municipal Executives (MME), formerly called the Michigan Local Government Management Association, during the organization’s annual Winter Institute in Kalamazoo.

Van Beek succeeds Lapeer City Manager Dale Kerbyson. Van Beek served the past year as the organization’s president-elect.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected by your peers to lead this outstanding association,” Van Beek said. “I look forward to working with the excellent group of municipal leaders that make up our Board of Directors. We have just adopted a new name and brand, and I’m excited about the opportunity to advance our initiatives over the next year.”

Van Beek has been Ottawa County’s deputy administrator since January 2009. He was previously deputy city administrator in Kentwood. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Cornerstone University. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor’s degree from Calvin College. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Ottawa County United Way.

MME is a non-profit, professional organization representing the managers of Michigan’s cities, counties, townships and villages. Its purpose is to foster and encourage the personal and professional development of its members so that they can better serve their communities; and to promote, encourage and preserve high ethical standards for municipal administrators.

The MME also elected the following to serve new roles and terms on the board: president-elect, Northville City Manager Patrick Sullivan; vice president, Fenton City Manager Lynn Markland; and Midland County Administrator Bridgette Gransden, Norway City Manager Ray Anderson, Howell City Manager Shea Charles and Otsego City Manager Thad Beard as trustees.