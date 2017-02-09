Former local feral dog finds permanent home

The dog, who frequented the Jackson Street area around Rycenga Lumber in Grand Haven, was a popular discussion topic on a local website in recent years. People left food for the canine, but no one could get close to it.

That was until Ann Turchan decided to do something about it. The Spring Lake Township woman employed the help of Melissa Borden, who owns a home for feral animals in southeastern Michigan, and the two were able to contain the dog.

They took the dog to Borden’s Devoted Barn in Monroe, where Borden rehabilitated her and got her used to human contact.

Borden said she's amazed at how quickly the dog they named Haven adapted to domestic life. It was so quick that Borden recently placed Haven with a Devoted Barn employee, Deb Kennedy, who has decided to keep Haven and give her a permanent home.

“She's doing very, very well in the home,” Borden said. “She progressed really fast. It's hard to believe she was on the streets that long. If I didn't know it as fact, I wouldn't have believed it. We gave her routine and structure, food, shelter, and water. We didn't pressure her. She just rehabbed really quickly.”

In other words, Haven learned to love and trust again, just as she likely once did in her earlier days.

“She definitely was owned at some point in her life,” Borden said. “She knew about 'home.' She's house-trained. She's just a great dog and she's so sweet. She definitely was somebody's dog at one time.”

Haven’s rescue

Turchan learned about the feral dog on Grand Haven’s north end about three years ago. Turchan, who owns two rescue dogs, started visiting the rock pile behind Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Street to leave dry food for the dog.

Turchan said there had been multiple reports of a stray dog almost getting hit while crossing Jackson Street.

With advice from Borden, Turchan started visiting the dog's roaming area twice a day. She'd lie down on a blanket and wait for the animal to approach. She'd wear the same clothes and bring the same blanket every day.

Offerings escalated from dry dog food to pot roast and rump roast.

Eventually, the dog warmed up to Turchan. She took videos with her cellphone, which she would send to Borden for her expert behavioral advice.

After observing the canine's behavior, Borden would tell Turchan what to do next.

“The first success was to get her eating off a 12-inch-long wooden spoon,” Turchan said. “Then, a regular dinner spoon. Then, I switched to my hand. It was guiding the trust.”

Finally, Borden recognized it was time. She drove to Grand Haven to meet the dog in mid-December 2016.

Turchan laid out her blanket and Borden joined her. After about 30 minutes, the dog approached. That’s when they were able to contain her and transport her to Devoted Barn.

Happy ending

Borden said she visited Haven's new home a few nights ago.

“It's always very rewarding when we get to see a dog in a home and happy, comfortable and content,” she said. “It was really nice spending time with her there the other night. She came up to me and gave me some kisses.”

Kennedy said Haven is getting along well with her other two dogs.

“I can't believe she's feral,” Kennedy said. “You would not believe how she is here. She's amazing.”

Haven likes to sleep in Kennedy's bed and loves to cuddle.

“Last night, she was laying with all fours up letting me scratch her belly,” Kennedy said. “She's getting along really well here. She's doing great.”

Turchan said she's grateful for the happy ending, but misses spending time with her old pal.

“I think of Haven every day,” she said. “I have a photo of her in my home, and enjoy viewing the many photos and videos I have from when I visited and fed her in Grand Haven. When I drive by the areas where she roamed, I am so pleased that she is warm and safe in a home, feeling love, touch and guaranteed meals.”

Turchan, who said Haven is also loving the children in her new home, plans to bring one of her own granddaughters to tour the Devoted Barn later this month.

“Then, I am sure with teary eyes, I will visit Haven,” she said. “Melissa and I both are curious as to whether she will remember me. I know that I will approach slowly for her own comfort, but I can't wait to touch her and look into those soulful brown eyes once again.”

Turchan thanks locals for doing their part in helping Haven all these years.

“I am thankful to our community,” she said. “It takes a village, and our village helped Haven survive all these years.”