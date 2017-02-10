logo

People's Choice voting begins today

Matt DeYoung • Today at 11:00 AM
After a month-long nomination process, the Tribune’s People’s Choice awards now moves on to the voting stage, which begins at noon today (Friday, Feb. 10). 

You will be able to vote for your favorites in more than 100 categories in the following fields: 

• Automotive

• Beauty and Fitness

• Dining

• Drinks

• Employment

• Entertainment

• Health

• Home Services

• Life Services

• Lodging and Travel

• Pets

• Shopping

• Waterfront

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Once the voting period ends, we will tabulate the votes and announce the winners in a special section to be inserted in the Grand Haven Tribune on March 25.

