People's Choice voting begins today

You will be able to vote for your favorites in more than 100 categories in the following fields:

• Automotive

• Beauty and Fitness

• Dining

• Drinks

• Employment

• Entertainment

• Health

• Home Services

• Life Services

• Lodging and Travel

• Pets

• Shopping

• Waterfront

Click here to cast your votes

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Once the voting period ends, we will tabulate the votes and announce the winners in a special section to be inserted in the Grand Haven Tribune on March 25.