Passionate about pizza

But the most recent national honor has nothing to do with the beach, and everything to do with our appetites.

Grand Haven has been ranked fourth in the nation in Welcomemat Services' Top 10 U.S. Pizza Hoods list.

Welcomemat, a marketing and technology company that sends coupons to people who have recently relocated, based its rankings on such criteria as number of coupon and deal redemptions, as well as the number and strength of pizza restaurants within a ZIP code.

Stella Zondervan, who co-owns the Grand Haven-area Welcomemat with her husband, Dan, said the data collection was done at the corporate level, but she's not surprised Grand Haven took a piece of the pizza pie rankings. She said her company sends out more than 100 packets to newcomers every month.

“I think pizza is a No. 1 category when you look at the breakdown of a welcome packet,” Zondervan said. “We live in a world where pizza makes people feel homey.”

Pizza is so palatable that it's become both a pastime and a passion, Zondervan said.

“People are very passionate about their style of pizza,” she said. “I think pizza just carries a lot of passion for people. You can talk to people about lots of different types of food, but when you talk to them about pizza, they get down and dirty. They talk about the crust, if it was under-sauced or over-sauced, toppings above the cheese or below the cheese.”

Zondervan wouldn't divulge her favorite Grand Haven pizzeria, but she has one. She and her husband, Dan, visit it often.

“We have a lot of wonderful local businesses,” she added.

Grand Haven isn’t the only West Michigan community that loves its pizza. Nearby Norton Shores ranked No. 5 on the list.

Here are the top 10 U.S. Pizza Hoods, according to Welcomemat Services:

1. Frisco, Texas

2. Franklin, Tennessee

3. Marietta, Georgia

4. Grand Haven

5. Norton Shores

6. Wilmington, North Carolina

7. McKinney, Texas

8. Downington, Pennsylvania

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

10. Bloomington, Indiana

What’s your favorite?

In celebration of National Pizza Day last week, we posed this question on Facebook and Twitter: “What’s your favorite pizza in West Michigan?”

We received dozens of responses, and the clear favorite was Fricano’s; followed closely by Clover Bar; then Mama Mia’s and Mr. Scribb’s.

Others that received votes include Palermo’s, Mancino’s, 22 Below, Old Boys, Village Baker, Peppino’s, Mario’s, Bernie O’s, and the pizzas and strombolis at Borculo Express.