Lakes less icy this winter

“We’ll see what happens, but so far it’s shaping up to be another mild ice year,” said George Leshkevich of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So far this year, Lake Michigan’s maximum ice coverage has only reached about 18 percent — down from a high of 21.5 percent in 2016, 44 percent in 2015 and just over 82 percent in 2014.

“Last year was supposed to be the strong El Nino year, but it seems more mild (this year) than last year,” Leshkevich said.

And officials say that the likelihood of any significant ice coverage for the rest of the winter season is slim.

“Usually — especially on the lower lakes — you reach your max ice coverage in mid-February or the end of February,” Leshkevich explained. “After that period, the ice is in decline.”

As of Monday, Lake Michigan’s ice coverage dipped below 10 percent.

“It’s been pretty warm and we’ve had some pretty high winds,” Leshkevich said. “That’s going to contribute to breaking the ice and scattering it. ... We’ll see what happens for the rest of the season.”

The lack of ice cover on Lake Michigan can have myriad impacts on the environment and the socioeconomic environment. One big impact, officials say, is an increase in lake-effect snow. Another would be on fruit farmers located along the lakeshore.

“With a constant widespread ice cover, you have the colder weather last longer into the spring,” Leshkevich said, noting that this delays the budding of fruit bushes and trees, preventing damage from frosts.

Fisheries can also be affected by the lack of ice cover.

“Some species need a stable ice cover over their spawning beds,” Leshkevich explained. “Without that stable ice cover, they’re more susceptible to winter storms.”

Outside of the environment, there are economic impacts on businesses that rely on recreation such as ice fishing and other ice-based winter activities.

“It can have an impact on all of those different industries,” Leshkevich said.