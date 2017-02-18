Local utility conducts tree clearing project

The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power has been conducting a tree and brush removal project in recent weeks near electricity transmission lines that run through the area.

BLP General Manager Dave Walters said the trees being removed are near transmission lines that run from a substation near Van Wagoner Road and feed into the Sims power plant on Harbor Island. The transmission lines then run from the Sims plant, head south through town, run across Harbor Island and behind Applebee’s, down Ferry Street and toward a substation on the community’s south side.

Once the transmission lines leave the north and south ends of town out of the BLP service area, they are owned by another utility.

“Then it goes out of there toward the south to feed the other areas of the state,” Walters noted.

The transmission lines in the BLP service area were acquired by Wolverine Power about a decade ago.

“(The trimming) hasn’t been done in quite some time,” Walters said.

He noted that once the local utility acquired the lines, they took on the responsibility of trimming the trees.

“For the most part, we do most of the tree trimming, (but) we actually contracted it out to an outside service because it’s more trimming than what we’d do for a (distribution) line,” Walters said. “The transmission voltages are higher so you need higher-powered equipment and more work.”

Railroad officials are also pleased with the tree removal work along the train tracks that run near U.S. 31, Walters said.

“That stretch right along the highway, we share that right of way with the railroad company,” he explained. “They were very pleased we were taking it down.”