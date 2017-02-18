Text 911 service continues without problems

However, some residents are too comfortable with it.

"We've had several people who have used it just to see if it works," Central Dispatch Executive Director Tim Smith said. "They don't need to test it."

Smith said there has been a single use of the service for a real emergency, and it was an instance where calling 911 was not an option.

"The (person texting) felt threatened,” he said. “They felt they couldn't get on the phone to talk to us.”

While the service was initially created with people who have speech or hearing impediments in mind, there haven't yet been any uses for that reason in Ottawa County. But Smith admits that it's hard to track anything so far in terms of usage when they've only had one real emergency.

“It's certainly in its infancy," he said. "We're going to be doing some measures in March, then start tracking calls to see if speech- or hearing-impaired people are using it. Once we get a few more weeks in, we'll get a few more statistics."

Dispatchers have had no problems, according to Smith.

"It's been going smoothly,” he said. “Everyone in the world knows how to text, so they're just waiting for it to pop up. It's a novelty right now, and they look forward to it."

As the service evolves, Smith said Central Dispatch will continue to update the public through education and alerts.