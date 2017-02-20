Fruitport Library to purchase nearly 14,000 books

Membership in the ILS requires Fruitport to purchase 13,598 books that are no more than two years old. The ILS bases this number of new books on the population of the Fruitport service area.

“It’s one new book per person,” Fruitport Township Treasurer Rose Dillon explained.

After becoming an approved member on Feb. 9, Fruitport District Library received a waiver from the Lakeland system, which allows them to purchase half of the book requirement now and the other half by the end of February 2018.

“It was delightful to receive that waiver,” Dillon said. “It is not only a financial benefit, but it also gives the library more time to make room for all those books.”

Fruitport District Library Director Bethany Nettleton quoted the first half of the books to cost $119,000.

According to Dillon, the library plans to purchase and catalog all the books during March.

“Then the button can be pushed, we can go live, and our residents can start coming in and getting cards,” Nettleton said.

The Fruitport District Library Board is aiming to have a soft opening of the library on April 1 and a grand opening in May.

Fruitport left the Muskegon Area District Library system at the end of last year and became an approved member of the Lakeland Library Cooperative in January. Lakeland connects many libraries across Michigan.

Membership with the ILS gives Fruitport residents access to materials from other member libraries across West Michigan.

Becoming a member of ILS was “very important to us,” Dillon said. “The benefit of being a member of ILS is, once you become a member, then you have access to the software where you catalog your books. Then your books become available to other members and other members’ books become available to your patrons.”

Fruitport District Library hasn’t had full services since January, but residents have been able to use the Spring Lake District Library. In that time, more than 300 Fruitport residents have temporarily signed up for a Spring Lake library card.

Although Fruitport District Library is still getting set up, there are some services available. Computers have been donated and residents can access the internet at the library. The books that are available can be borrowed, with Nettleton keeping track of materials.

“We just want books in the hands of the people,” Dillon said.

There are also events for the community to get involved in that are being hosted at the library. A yoga class takes place each Thursday at 7 p.m. Beginning this week, there will be a live music event for families with children ages 10 and younger on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Dillon hopes more of these events and activities for the community will develop in the next few months, and ideas are welcomed.

“It’s always been our intention that it’s a community library,” she said. “We would like to have something there every night.”

The library is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, but there are periods when it will be closed based on the availability of the main librarian. To confirm the times, residents can call the library at 231-366-6107.