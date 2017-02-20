Township sets date for fund balance talks

Township Trustees will meet at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Township Hall to brainstorm ideas about how to utilize the upcoming surplus of funds.

Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg and/or Deputy County Administrator Keith Van Beek have offered to assist in the process as guest facilitators.

“I’d like to do it before we have our audit (in April),” Cargo said of the discussion.

Township officials say the General Fund′s undesignated fund balance has grown to about $2.52 million at the end of last year. The township has typically retained about six months of General Fund expenditures as an undesignated fund balance — about $1.6 million.

Because the township continues to grow, officials say the amount retained as undesignated fund balance could safely be reduced to four or five months of expenditures. As a result, the Township Board has between $920,000 and $1.52 million that can be designated for capital improvement projects or maintenance projects.

“We can use the money to deal with the services or infrastructure that’s out there,” Cargo said. “There’s a whole bunch of things out there.”

According to the township, some of the future expenses on the radar include:

— $3 million for needed street resurfacing over the next 3-4 years.

— $530,000 to $700,000 for park development at the Witteveen and Wolfe properties over the next 2-3 years.

— $150,000 for the township’s at-large cost of the new Hiawatha Drain district within the next 6-18 months.

— $500,000 to pave 168th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive.

According to Cargo, the last time that the Township Board designated a portion of the General Fund fund balance was in 2011. At that time, $335,000 for street maintenance was designated.