Tribune a finalist for 11 AP awards

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second or third — will be announced at the Michigan APME annual awards banquet April 30 in Lansing. The General Excellence and First Amendment award winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Twenty-eight newspapers submitted a total of 978 entries in this year’s contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2016.

The Tribune competes in the contest’s Division 1, for daily newspapers with a circulation of 10,000 or less. Division 1 was judged by editors from the Abilene (Texas) News and the Chillicothe (Ohio) Gazette.

Tribune finalists include:

Best Headline Writing: Matt DeYoung, Alex Doty

Best Sports Story: Josh VanDyke, "Laker legacy"

Best Sports Column: Josh VanDyke, "MCC continues to be a small-school juggernaut"

Best Illustration or Graphic: Jordan Haenlein and Alex Doty, "State of craft beer in Michigan”

Best Public Service: Alex Doty, "Heath Pointe"

Best Spot News Coverage: Becky Vargo, "New Jersey man washed off Grand Haven's north pier"; Becky Vargo, "Woman killed in U.S. 31 motorcycle crash”

Best Full Page Design: Grand Haven Tribune, "Living Local”

Best Digital Presence: Grand Haven Tribune

Best Multimedia Storytelling: Alex Doty, "Church fire"

