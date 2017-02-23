Ottawa County Patriots discuss views on climate change

"It's certainly been a topic of conversation ever since I was in elementary school, and even before that. It's a conversation people are having," said the Rev. Tyler Wagenmaker, vice president of the OCP. "So, in that sense, we're not engaging the community in a conversation that's not already taking place — it's just saying let's consider different aspects of the debate and different sides to it."

Wagenmaker stressed the importance of seeking out different viewpoints in life, even beyond the issue of climate change.

"We have to intentionally seek out viewpoints that are different than our own, so we're continually being challenged and thoughtful, rather than boxing ourselves into, 'We're only going to listen to these people,' and that applies to everyone," he said.

The global warming debate centers less around whether or not it's happening — temperatures on Earth have increased approximately 1.4 degrees since the early 20th century — and more around why it's happening.

Environmentalists argue that rising levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases are a direct result of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels. Some in the scientific community, however, argue that human-generated greenhouse gas emissions are too small to substantially change Earth's climate and contend that warming over the 20th century resulted primarily from natural processes such as fluctuations in the sun's heat and ocean currents.

For the forum, the OCP brought in Steve Goreham, executive director of the Climate Science Coalition of America, who falls in the latter category.

Goreham's facts and figures focus on the continued warming and cooling of Earth, with data showcasing this has been happening since the last Ice Age approximately 10,000 years ago. He focused on what he called the myths of global warming, such as the idea that humanity is running out of hydrocarbons such as oil, gas and coal, and using it is destroying the climate.

"One hundred and ninety heads of states believe in climatism, believe humans are causing global warming," he said. "We're spending over $250 billion to combat global warming. There is no empirical evidence that rising greenhouse gases cause rise in global warming."

After the forum, he talked about how he was in the minority among his fellow climate change scientists.

"I do get a lot of flak from people, which I don't mind," he said. "I do find, though, that there is a big underlying group of people who don't believe in the theory of manmade warming. Most of the business community doesn't think that our current energy laws and climate laws make sense. It is kind of a remarkable situation.

"If you're in the sciences, you have a choice to take two roads. You want to get tenure? Most of the scientists who speak out about this are older, they already have tenure or are retired from NASA. But for young guys and girls coming in, there's tremendous pressure."

Goreham has issued an open challenge to debate the issue of climate change with any professor or scientist who believes in manmade climate change, but has so far found no takers.

Also speaking at the event was Pastor Austin Kreutz from The Path of Allegan.

"We need to instill on our children the biblical world view that God has created this world," he said. "The 15- to 25-year-olds live in a totally different culture. If you don't teach them, you will be the last generation that is American. ... We will live in a nation that will not be able to survive."