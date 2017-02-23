ROAD CONSTRUCTION Road work planned on Beacon Boulevard today Tribune Staff • Today at 9:05 AM The Michigan Department of Transportation announced lane closures on both northbound and southbound U.S. 31 (Beacon Boulevard) through Grand Haven on Thursday, Feb. 23. The closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. between Jackson Street and Robbins Road. For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.