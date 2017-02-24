Have your say on downtown parking

The city and the Grand Haven Main Street program have scheduled a town hall meeting to get feedback on proposed rule changes in several downtown parking lots. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

The changes under consideration would impose three-hour parking limits on the following four downtown parking lots:

— Washington Avenue and North Harbor Drive (Harbourfront Place)

— Franklin Avenue and First Street (behind Kirby Grill)

— Franklin Avenue and First Street (behind Grand Haven Brew House)

— Franklin Avenue and Second Street (behind the Tri-Cities Historical Museum)

“This is something that the owners of businesses in the area want to see happen,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

The change is designed to make longer-term users such as tenants and employees park in lots farther out during the day, leaving spaces closer to the businesses for customers. Downtown residents would still be allowed to park in the parking lots overnight, McGinnis said.

The proposed changes come on the heels of a parking study conducted by Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Wade Trim of the entire downtown area — the Columbus/Franklin/Washington avenue area from U.S. 31 to Harbor Drive.

The study — accepted by Grand Haven’s Main Street board, City Council and Planning Commission — noted that the downtown has a surplus of parking. However, specific areas in the district have a parking shortage, with surplus space located in other lots.

“What we have is extremely overstressed parking conditions by the waterfront,” McGinnis said, noting there is lower use several blocks away.

The idea behind the proposed rule changes is to alleviate some of that stress and providing more opportunity for shoppers and diners to park without the city having to invest in expensive alternatives such as parking decks.

“We’re just trying to influence behavior and spread that parking out so we can get more development downtown,” McGinnis said.

An alternative to a three-hour parking limit in the proposed lots would be some type of fee, the city manager said.

The Wade-Trim study included several short-term solutions that the city could implement over the next 1-3 years, including public awareness campaigns, shared parking agreements with private properties, improvements to wayfinding signs and maps, shuttle services, new parking lot striping, and better enforcement of parking regulations.

In addition to short-term fixes, the study includes a list of long-term solutions that could be implemented, at three years out or more. Those options include lighting and safety enhancements, promotion of alternatives to vehicular traffic, consolidation of off-street parking areas, new off-street parking areas, and metered parking.