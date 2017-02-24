The skiers and snowboarders — ages 8 and older — are learning to extend their jumps and do 360s and other moves under the watchful eyes of their coaches, Jon and Blair Butler, as well as some assistant and junior assistant coaches.

“It’s so much fun,” Blair said. “They get a little of that team feeling while learning to chip away at their goals.”

The Butlers, who have been running the program for four years, have been working with about 50 children this year under the auspices of Mulligan’s Hollow. The Freestyle Club had been in existence for a couple of years before they took over its management, she said.

While not a competitive club, many of the members go once a year to Cannonsburg Ski Area for a competition, where they do really well, Butler said. It’s the objective of the organizers to work in more competition, but the weather this year didn’t cooperate, she noted.

Club members share the ski hills with the Grand Haven High School ski team during what is termed closed-hill practice time. Butler said this means the hills are not so crowded and the club members don’t have to wait in line, thus getting more quality time in their two hours on the hills.

Sessions are held Mondays and Wednesdays, with the older children starting at 3:30 p.m. and the junior group starting an hour later. The first hour is the only time when things like flips and inverts are allowed, Butler said.

Most of the club members achieve their goals, Butler said, and a lot of them continue on with competition in other states.

Information about the Freestyle Club is available on the Mulligan’s Hollow website.

There is a fee to participate on top of having a season or discount pass for the Ski Bowl.