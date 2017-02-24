North Ottawa Dunes addition ready for public use

In January, the county parks department acquired 80 acres of land for North Ottawa Dunes through a swap with local developer David C. Bos.

Shortly after the acquisition, Ottawa County Parks began preparing the new property for public use. This included updating a large number of wayfinding signs along the trails, updating the trail number system and completing much-needed trail maintenance.

“The response to the property expansion at North Ottawa Dunes was incredibly positive and we knew that visitors were eager to use the new property,” County Parks Director John Scholtz said. “We wanted to make sure it was available to the public to enjoy as soon as possible.”

The additional property is about a mile long and adds a little more than a mile and a half of trails. Most of the trails through the area existed, but in order to make them walkable the parks operations team had to do quite a bit of trail clearing and trimming.

The new trails also had to be navigable, so trail maps and kiosk signs were updated and posted.

“I’m proud of how quickly we were able to get our new trails ready for park visitors to enjoy,” Scholtz said.