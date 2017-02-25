Allendale Scout leader receives Consumers Energy Foundation grant to support volunteer work

“Because February is the birth month of Robert Baden-Powell, considered the inspiration for the Boy Scout movement, we are pleased to share information about employees who make time in their busy personal schedules to serve as Scout leaders and volunteers,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary and treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Their commitment to helping young people develop personal values, ethics and leadership skills embodies the spirit of scouting, and Consumers Energy is pleased to be able to support these employees through volunteer grants.”

In 2016, the Consumers Energy Foundation showed its support by awarding employee volunteer grants totaling nearly $14,000 to Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs in Michigan. Consumers Energy employees and retirees who volunteer 45 or more hours in a 12-month period for a non-profit organization can receive a grant for the organization from the foundation.

One grant recipient is Tod Landis, a senior engineering technical analyst at the J.H. Campbell Plant in West Olive, who has been involved with scouting most of his life. He is currently the leader of the Allendale Venturing Crew 9339, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 39, an Eagle Scout mentor, Lakeshore District Leader Roundtable Commission and a supplemental training staff member where young men and women work side by side to overcome challenges.

Landis said what he finds most fulfilling about volunteering is “seeing others ‘find their voice’. Everyone can contribute, both youth and adult, and through each challenge everyone grows. Lifelong friendships are formed. Seeing youths start the program as a Cub Scout, then progress all the way to Eagle Scout, is priceless.”

Landis earned three Volunteer Investment Grants totaling $2,300 last year, recognizing 1,580 hours of scouting work. The grants will be used to impact an upcoming scouting leadership course.

The Consumers Energy Foundation also recently announced it awarded a $54,000 grant to the Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council to support its Career Exploring Program Expansion Initiative.