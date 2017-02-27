Seweage leak leads to no contact advisory for Grand River

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health was notified earlier today by the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority of a sanitary sewage release that occurred on the Grand River, approximately 1 mile east of the U.S. 31 bridge over the Grand River.

“We’re not sure what caused it,” said Grand Haven/Spring Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Dave Krohn. “We’re waiting for a diver to come out and investigate it.”

A no body contact advisory has been issued for the Grand River from a point 1 mile east of the U.S. 31 bridge, downstream to the Grand River inlet to Lake Michigan. The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until repairs have been completed and tested.

The public should avoid body contact, particularly submergence of the head, with these waters until this advisory is lifted.

Krohn said they became aware of the problem last night between 4-6 p.m. when a neighbor living along the river noticed something wrong and alerted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Krohn said law enforcement officials immediately got in touch with people working at the plant.

“We made some calls and got everyone working on it right away,” Krohn said.

Krohn noted that the leak into the river is a “small leak” and that it isn’t impacting treatment operations at the plant.