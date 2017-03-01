$550K mark reached in Grand Haven catwalk fundraiser

The fundraiser has successfully raised more than $550,000.

"This community has a long legacy of generously supporting causes that it cares about," Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said. "The grass-roots steering committee made up of inspired catwalk advocates, continues to be energized by the support that the effort is receiving."

To date, more than 500 individual contributions of all sizes have been donated to the fund.

Save the Catwalk has also been the beneficiary of several community events like Winterfest, where all donations are pooled and one check is made out to the Save the Catwalk Fund.

Recent contributions helped push the fundraising effort past the $500,000 mark.

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation just announced a $100,000 grant to the Save the Catwalk Fund.

Additionally, Randy and Carol King, owners of The King Co. — the company the city has contracted with to complete the repair work — have also contributed $50,000 to the fundraising effort.

A Jan. 28 set of fundraisers coordinated by the Grand Haven Eagles, Winterfest and the Rotary Club of Grand Haven raised over $50,000 as well.

"We are so pleased to be able to provide this grant to this community effort," said Holly Johnson, president of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. "There is a lot of positive momentum.”

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation has established a fund to hold and administer the tax deductible donations. To make a donation, please visit the Community Foundation’s donation webpage and designate CATWALK, or send a check with "Save the Catwalk" in the memo line to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation at: 1 S. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417.

Donors of $2,500 or more will be memorialized with a personalized bronze plaque that will be placed on the pier.

To learn more about the catwalk project, visit the Save the Catwalk Facebook page or or call City Hall at 616-847-4888.

Read the complete recap of today’s announcement in Thursday’s edition of the Grand Haven Tribune.