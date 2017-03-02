Sinkhole repair could take up to 2 weeks

Still, it could take up to two weeks to complete the repairs caused by the sinkhole, Road Commission Managing Director Brett Laughlin said Thursday afternoon.

Laughlin said the repairs will be handled by Northern Pipeline Contractors, whose office is just a few hundred yards north of the 148th Avenue sinkhole.

The Road Commission immediately filed an application for an emergency permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, which would allow repair work to begin.

“That’s a natural water course, so we had to get an official permit,” Laughlin explained. “You can do an emergency application, which we did (Wednesday) morning. That’s the first thing we did.”

Northern Pipeline Contractors also has to wait for a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation, as they have to bring in a large piece of equipment to aid in the road repair work.

“We’re going to have to work with MDOT because weight restrictions are on,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin said the repair job is challenging due to the fact that a water main, sanitary sewer and other utilities all run above the collapsed culvert.

“That all had to be protected while they took out the old and put in the new,” he said.

Laughlin explained that the existing culvert was a 30-inch-diameter metal pipe that measured 90 feet long and was buried 17-18 feet deep.

“A hole developed in the middle of it,” he said. “There’s no real method to do an evaluation of that periodically. The ends looked like it’s still in good condition. It’s an unfortunate event.”

The new line will be a triple-walled plastic pipe with a 36-inch diameter. Plastic is less corrosive than metal, Laughlin explained.

“Plastic has been around for a long time, but now it’s approved for this depth,” Laughlin said. “It has a gasket-type connection as opposed to a band connection, so it should have a better connection and less possibility for failures in the future.

“We’re replacing the existing 30-inch with 36-inch to give it increased capacity,” he added.