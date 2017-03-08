Counties announce 6-week walking challenge

This free, six-week program is designed to help participants spring into fitness and get moving after a cold winter. Participants of all fitness levels are invited to join, and weekly prizes are available.

Optional group walks will be offered for those interested in getting their weekly steps in with a group while checking out Ottawa and Allegan county parks (schedule below). Each walk will be led by a naturalist guide. Different pace groups will be available.

Participants will be able to track their individual progress online, including their cumulative steps taken. The Ottawa County GIS Department designed a map to watch progress along the virtual trail.

"When you log in to track your steps, you'll be able to see the weekly goal markers and also track your individual progress,” Ottawa County Parks spokesperson Jessica VanGinhoven said. “It was great to team up with GIS again to create an interactive component."

Ottawa County will also release its new and improved tracking system for participants that was developed over the winter.

"Participants will be able to track their progress on a weekly basis, just like before, but we've added the option to track progress daily," VanGinhoven said. "The tracking program is also mobile-friendly, so you can record your activity from your phone. These changes were made based on participant feedback and should make tracking activity much easier."

Ottawa County officials say they are hoping for another successful year of the Step it Up program.

"We were so pleased with the results of Step it Up last year," said Ottawa County Department of Public Health educator Amy Sheele. "It really motivated participants to get moving and visit more parks. Of the individuals that completed our program surveys, nearly 40 percent reported an increase in their level of physical activity from the beginning of the Step It Up Challenge to the end. The average participant walked 216 miles over seven weeks."

Registration is now open at www.miottawa.org/parks/stepitup.htm. Registration closes April 10.

Group Walk Schedule:

April 8: Pine Bend Park, 10-11 a.m.

April 8: Outdoor Discovery Center, 10-11 a.m.

April 13: New Richmond Bridge Park, 10-11 a.m.

April 13: Rosy Mound Natural Area, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

April 22: Riley Trails, 10-11 a.m.

April 22: Bysterveld Park, 10-11 a.m.

April 27: Grand Ravines (North), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

May 2: Hemlock Crossing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

May 6: Kirk Park, 3-4 p.m.

May 8: Allegan Sports Complex, 10-11 a.m.

May 11: Connor Bayou 5:30-7 p.m. This walk will be followed by a family-friendly party at the Connor Bayou cabin.