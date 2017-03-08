What to do about parking?

The plan, presented at a town hall meeting at the Community Center, would impose three-hour parking limits on four downtown parking lots: Washington Avenue and North Harbor Drive (Harbourfront Place), Franklin Avenue and First Street (behind Kirby Grill), Franklin and First (behind Grand Haven Brew House), and Franklin and Second Street (behind the Tri-Cities Historical Museum).

“Nothing has been decided yet,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said. “I don’t think City Council wants us to take any steps until we get broad, transparent public feedback on what is proposed.”

The changes are part of a set of recommendations that came from a recent parking study of the entire downtown area. The study — accepted by Grand Haven’s Main Street board, City Council and Planning Commission — says that the downtown has a surplus of parking, but notes that specific areas have a parking shortage, with surplus space located in other lots.

The rule change would make downtown residents and employees park in lots farther away during the day, leaving spaces closer to the businesses for customers. Residents would still be allowed to park in lots overnight.

The proposal would also assist in efforts to promote new development downtown, officials say.

“We’re trying to find ways to spread parking out a bit more and build more square footage by utilizing existing parking,” McGinnis said.

According to McGinnis, city ordinances allow council to waive parking requirements for new developments — developments that would bring new tax base and help pay for the existing parking lots, and recent and future downtown improvements.

Those who spoke up at Tuesday night’s meeting, however, weren’t quite sold on the plan to impose three-hour restrictions.

Leslie Franks, owner of Lemongrass Home & Gift, 218 Washington Ave., was one of several people who had concerns over how the proposal could deter people from visiting Grand Haven.

“I see a lot of really unhappy tourists, visitors and shoppers, which we depend on for our livelihood,” she said.

Franks said she is concerned that people getting tickets for exceeding three-hour parking limits might leave town unhappy.

“Mainly, we want to keep people coming to this town,” she said. “We don’t want to penalize them.”

John Heiss, who has a business with office space in Harbourfront Place, said the parking restrictions would be detrimental to his business and the clients that come to his office from Ottawa, Muskegon and Kent counties.

“The last thing I’d like is for them to walk away with a ticket on their window,” he said. “Three-hour parking would really mess us over.”

Added Heiss: “I’m all open to ideas, but I’d hate to see it during the day.”

Some of the other concerns raised about the rule change included safety and security of employees walking long distances to their place of work, the possible affect on downtown residents, and how effective enforcement would be for the rules.

Attendees also offered some alternative solutions, including adding more parking on Columbus and Franklin avenues, and putting additional wayfinding signs and information out about what other parking lots are available.

City officials said the feedback from Tuesday night’s meeting would be documented and put into a report that will then be presented to City Council.

The city’s parking study included several other short-term solutions that could be implemented over the next 1-3 years, including public awareness campaigns, shared parking agreements with private property, improvements to signs and maps, shuttle services, new parking lot striping, and better enforcement of current parking regulations.

Long-term solutions identified by the study include lighting and safety enhancements, promotion of alternatives to vehicular traffic, consolidation of off-street parking areas, new off-street parking areas, and metered parking.