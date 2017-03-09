City awarded $60K for lighthouse project

The city learned Wednesday that it is the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the state, which will go a long way to funding a $90,000 improvement project for the inner and entrance lights. Funds raised by the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy would pay for the remainder of the project.

“We’re very excited for the announcement of the grant,” said the conservancy’s president, Dave Karpin. “I can’t wait to get started.”

The project will include concrete repair around the entrance light, replacement of windows on the entrance light, replacement or repair of portholes on the entrance light, removal of paint from portholes on the inner light, and weather stripping of the lantern doors at both lights.

The work will be the second major repair project to take place on the iconic lighthouses over the past four years.

"Our first project was to remove all the lead paint and repaint them,” Karpin said. “Our next project is to prepare them for the public to come out (for tours).”

The project will likely take place this fall, City Manager Pat McGinnis said, on the heels of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ pier repair project and in the midst of the city’s catwalk repair and replacement project.

“Come spring 2018, the pier will be redone, there’ll be a beautiful new catwalk on the pier and the lighthouses will be $90,000 better,” McGinnis said.

The Michigan Legislature established the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program in 1999 to aid in the preservation and protection of the state’s lighthouses. The program was created in conjunction with the Michigan Lighthouse Project’s efforts to maintain the historic nature of the state’s numerous lighthouse stations.

State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, and Sen. Arlan Meekof, R-West Olive, were enthusiastic about Wednesday’s announcement.

“Michigan’s Great Lakes and the lighthouses that sit on our beaches continue to be a driving attraction of tourism across the state,” Lilly said. “The funds awarded to the city of Grand Haven show our state’s commitment to maintaining these historic structures and an investment in our community’s future.”

Lilly noted that the lighthouses are often used as symbols of the community, and he said he was “happy to see the state playing a role in its preservation.”

“Grand Haven captures the essence of Pure Michigan, and I hope this project and grant will allow for future generations to share in the beauty we’ve been blessed with,” he said.

Meekhof noted that Michigan’s many lighthouses are some of the state’s most recognizable historic monuments.

“We are blessed to share a piece of that history here in Grand Haven,” he said. “Congratulations to everyone who worked to put this proposal together, and I am excited to see how these renovations further showcase the beauty of our lighthouse.”