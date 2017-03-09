Diversity alliance founder, executive director set to retire

Harrison, a Grand Haven Township resident, informed LEDA’s Board of Directors in August 2016 that she was planning to retire. She will be leaving at the end of July.

While Harrison, 64, said there’s something to be said about long-term leadership and the commitment and progress it can have, but there’s also a time when change is good. She said this is one of those times. Harrison said she had been going through succession planning workshops, and felt like now is the right time to allow people with new visions and skills the opportunity to step in, continue progress and add different perspectives to the organization.

In retirement, Harrison said she plans to continue working with communities either professionally or personally to help them overcome challenges as they work through difficult issues. Harrison said she has an interest in supporting Flint.

Harrison started LEDA in 1996 as a response to hate crime in the Grand Haven area. The alliance has programs such as Calling All Colors, Migrant Mentoring, Summit on Race and Inclusion, Racial Equity Institutes, and Talking to Kids about Race.

Almost 8,500 middle and high school students have participated in the Calling All Colors program, and more than 30 Spanish classes and “countless volunteers” have participated in the migrant mentoring program.

LEDA has also received several W.K. Kellogg Foundation grants and has been recognized as a nationwide model, Harrison said.

Harrison said the spring conference day for Calling All Colors is her favorite day of the year. That’s when students report what they’ve accomplished and plan to continue doing in schools.

The Migrant Mentoring Program is also one of Harrison’s favorite programs. With students partnered with mentors through the program, Harrison said they’ve seen an 84 percent graduation rate from participants, compared to the national average for migrants of 45-50 percent.

“It really touches people’s lives,” Harrison said.

One of the most powerful moments in the past 20 years that stands out to Harrison is the first Summit on Race and Inclusion in 2001, when LEDA had to cut off registration at 650 people. Harrison said she was stunned and delighted at the response.

LEDA’s Board of Directors will conduct a nationwide search for Harrison’s successor later this spring. Harrison said she hopes the next executive director is deeply passionate and rooted in racial equity, is effective in fund development, and recognizes the staff’s talents and empowers them.

Meanwhile, Harrison said she she’s leaving LEDA in the good hands of its staff, volunteers and community support.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to be able to walk this path with our communities,” she said. “I’m grateful for the support the community has provided for this work.”