No body contact advisory lifted for Grand River

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health issued the advisory for the Grand River from a point 1 mile east of the U.S. 31 drawbridge, downstream to the Grand River inlet to Lake Michigan following a sewage leak in the river.

Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority officials say a 2-inch hole in a force main carrying wastewater under the Grand River from Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake Village and Ferrysburg released a little less than 2 million gallons of sewage into the river in the days it was broken.

The leak was reported on Feb. 26 when a neighbor living near the river noticed something bubbling in the north side channel. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department was called, and one of the sewage treatment plant employees recognized that the likely problem was a leak in the wastewater force main.

The Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority was able to repair the leak.

Health department officials note as a reminder that all natural bodies of water contain microorganisms that can cause illness, no matter how clean they appear.