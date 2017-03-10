Big summer of blight removal planned for Muskegon County

This year, Muskegon County was awarded that same grant. It will use the money to remove 40 homes in Muskegon Heights, seven homes in the city of Muskegon and two properties in Dalton Township.

Muskegon County Land Band Director Tim Burgess said efforts are being made to remove blight from rural areas this summer.

"We want to help those folks out, as well," he said.

Unlike 2016, this year some of the $1.9 million grant will be spent in townships in Muskegon County. One lot in the village of Lakewood Club has been identified.

"It has just become a dumping ground," Burgess said.

The mobile home there is already gone, but piles of junk remain.

The grant will also pay to demolish a home on Main Street in Twin Lake that was condemned in 2014. Neighbor Linda Ludlow said it's been vacant for years.

"I'd say 20 years at least," she said. "It is the biggest eyesore of Twin Lake."

Ludlow believes the value of her home will go up after the condemned home is removed.

"We have been trying for this for a long time," she said.

After the condemned home is gone, the land bank works to get the lot into good hands. That effort will continue this summer — giving neighboring property owners first shot at the lots. Some have been sold for as little as $100.

The 49 properties identified are just for round one of the project. Another list of properties will be identified for demolition this fall.

The land bank in Muskegon County hopes the federal grant covers the cost of removing 100 blighted homes by the end of this year.