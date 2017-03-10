SL Township to host budget hearing Monday

The township’s proposed 2016-17 budget includes a 0.1-mill increase in the General Fund, with a corresponding tenth of a mill decrease in the light district, for an effective rate that remains unchanged.

“The overall millage is the same,” Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said.

The savings in the light district are made possible by the recent switch from mercury vapor lights to sodium vapor lights.

“We've cut our light costs by nearly 30 percent,” Gallagher said.

The General Fund millage increase will generate an additional $88,000, which will be used for road repairs. Gallagher said it has not yet been determined which roads will be on the docket for improvements this year.

“We don't have a list of roads yet, but we're looking at continuing the surface treatments we've been doing,” he said. “That's worked really well for the subdivision roads.”

The Ottawa County Road Commission is also planning improvements on township roads. Township Supervisor John Nash said county, state and federal funds will kick in for repairs on 168th Avenue, 174th Avenue from VanWagoner to Wilson, and 152nd Avenue from M-104 to Leonard Avenue.

Last year's township budget included some major projects, including irrigation and street repaving at the cemetery; a new fire station; an addition to the Rycenga Park bathrooms; and four elections, which typically cost $10,000 to $15,000 a pop.

This year's budget calls for only one election, according to Gallagher.

Nash noted that the new fire station at the northeast corner of M-104 and North Fruitport Road is in the black.

“The new fire station is paid for without one additional tax dollar,” Nash said.

Gallagher said the township’s $2.5 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year is balanced in two ways.

“Our revenues and expenditures are equal, and there's not anything that is an overall major focus, with the exception of roads,” he said. “I think a lot of the other items are very similar to previous years.”

Gallagher said he wishes even more could be dedicated to road improvements.

“We would like to be able to put more toward roads, but you only have a certain amount of dollars available, so you work with what you can,” he said.

The dedicated bike path millage of just under a half-mill has been helpful, Gallagher said. The plan is to complete the path on the south side of M-104 from South Fruitport Road to Kreuger Street this spring.

Gallagher said the Township Board will also be looking at widening some paved shoulders in areas that don't have bike paths.

Taxable values in the township are up about 3 percent this year, according to Gallagher, and the new development at the formerly non-taxable St. Lazare Retreat House property has added a boost to the budget.

Taxable values increased only about 1 percent in recent years.

“People are building new homes and people are renovating their homes,” Gallagher said. “The real estate market in Spring Lake Township is very good. That's a healthy thing for our community.”